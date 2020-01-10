Lancaster hockey tops Will North 4-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville North Spartans hosted the Lancaster Legends on Thursday night at Northtown Center for the fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Players from both teams raised money all week by selling teddy bears benefiting Crisis Services for suicide prevention.

It didn’t take long for the first goal to be scored in this one, 3:45 into the first on the power play, Will North’s Mac Ward knocks one into the back of the net for a Spartan goal, and it’s raining bears, hallelujah!!! For the first time in the four years of the Teddy Bear Toss, Will North scores first!

That would be the only goal scored in the first period, jump ahead to the second now where things started heating up.

The Legends come out of the break hot, Mason Brown shoots and Jonah Ahrens is there to send it over Henry Braun’s shoulder! The top shelf goal for Ahrens ties it up at one a piece with 13 minutes left in the second.

Three short minutes later, John Krier hits Mason Meggo who sneaks it through the legs of Joshua Ruffner for the goal. Williamsville North takes a 2-1 lead with just under 10 to play in the period.

Jump ahead to five minutes left in the second, Max Richter brings it up the ice and hits Preston Schlager for the goal! We’re tied up again at two a piece!

Two minutes left in the period, Lancaster on a roll. Schlager with the alley….. Richter with the oop this time! It’s now 3-2 Lancaster.

The Legends score three unanswered goals in the second to defeat Williamsville North 4-2.