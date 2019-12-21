Lancaster, McKinley win big on Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and high school basketball teams across WNY were playing some of the final games of the decade.

LANCASTER VS. SWEET HOME

Starting first at Sweet Home with the Panthers hosting the Lancaster Legends.

Second quarter, off the rebound Gianluca Fulciniti sends it to Dominic Fulciniti who drains the layup in transition. Legends take a 24-12 lead.

A few minutes later, Tyrell Laws brings it down the court and shoots, gets his own rebound. Laws goes up and hit the hook shot on the putback, Panthers trail 25-14.

Lancaster’s defense really stepping up towards the end of the first half. Trevor Reformat on the steal, he sends it to Justin Hughes down low who lays it on in. Legends up 33-16.

Lancaster goes on to run away with a 67-49 victory over Sweet Home.

CARDINAL O’HARA VS. MCKINLEY

McKinley hosting Cardinal O’Hara in an absolute nail biter on Friday night!

Fourth quarter, Chris Wright gets it at the top of the key and drives in for the pull up jumper. Hawks trail 60-57.

Then Wright gets it done on defense too! Other end of the court, McKinley driving, but he swats that into the next county!

Five and a half minutes to play, Jesse Snow brings it down and sinks the floater to make it a 62-57 ballgame.

Three and a half left in the game, Hawks fighting tooth and nail to take over this game. Keiyan Clarke gets the rock inside the arc and nails the bucket. It’s now 62-61, McKinley still on top.

Fast forward to the final minute of the game. The crowd is hyped up!

Four seconds left, O’Hara down 65-63. Jimmie Green at the line. He banks both free throws to tie it up at 65!

The Hawks foul Jahmad Lewis to send him to the free throw line, but he nails both shots as well to take a 67-65 lead, and Snow added the icing on the cake with a go ahead basket to end it all at 69-65!