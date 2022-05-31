BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster and Orchard Park squared off in the Class AA Section VI championship softball game on Tuesday afternoon.

Scoreless until the top of the second. Brooke Fraas grounds one to first for an RBI as Eleanor Park crosses the plate. Legends take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, the Quakers tie it up. After a wild pitch, Lauren Conforti slides in and steals home. It’s now 1-1.

It was a pitching duel all day between Orchard Park’s Madalyn Covelli and Lancaster’s Madi Balk. Covelli allowed just one earned run, while Balk threw 15 strikeouts on the day.

After seven complete innings, the score stayed the same and this one went to extras.

Still tied up at one into the top of the 11th when Karly Schurkus lays down a beautiful bunt and then beats the throw to first. Kaitlin Romanowski comes home, Lancaster leads 2-1.

Next batter up, Balk smacks a grounder to third to score Schurkus. Legends take a 3-1 lead.

After 11 innings, Lancaster outlasts Orchard Park 3-1 to win the Class AA Section VI championship!

The Legends will face the Section V champion in the Far West Regional on Saturday at Grand Island at 5pm.