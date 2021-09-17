Lancaster rolls to 28-6 victory over Orchard Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was rivalry weekend for the undefeated Lancaster Legends as they played host to 1-1 Orchard Park on Friday night.

First play of the game, Quakers QB Ben Gocella takes the snap but he’s immediately met by Matt Sell for the sack!

A few minutes later, Gocella connects with Jeremy Copeland for the big third down conversion, but a few plays later on fourth down, Lancaster’s defense steps up and puts Gocella under pressure to throw the incompletion for the turnover on downs.

The Legends take advantage of the energy on offense. Micah Harry takes the handoff, finds a hole, and scampers his way down to the 10-yard line.

Jakob Zimmerman bullies his way over the goal line a few plays later for the three-yard touchdown for the first score of the game. Lancaster leads 7-0 at the end of the first.

On the Quakers next drive, Zimmerman gets it done on defense as well as he busts through the line to sack Gocella. The Legends would bring Gocella down six times in the first half alone.

On the next Lancaster offensive possession, they trounce down the field, eating up clock as they go, and cap off the first half with another three-yard touchdown run courtesy of Zimmerman. Legends up 14-0 at the half.

Lancaster’s defense would step up and score twice more in the second half to come away with the 28-6 victory over Orchard Park.