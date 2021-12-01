Lancaster runs away in second half to beat WSW 77-38

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Legends hosted West Seneca West in the season opener on Wednesday night at Java Gym.

The Legends led 13-4 early in this one, but WSW put together a run pretty quick. After dominating the boards on the defensive side of the ball, the Indians scored 7 unanswered points, including this three from Justin Piwowarczyk, to make it 13-11.

Lancaster responds late in the quarter, from the blocks Joe Harrington goes up and over to make it 18-17 Indians at the end of the first.

From there, Lancaster was hard to stop. Harrington slings it to Eric Frys who drills the three from the wing. Legends up 22-18.

A few minutes later, off the rebound Frys comes up and lays it in to give Lancaster the 29-21 advantage.

After leading 36-24 at the half, the Legends turn up the heat in the second half, outscoring the Indians 41 to 14 in the final two quarters, to win in a commanding 77-38 victory.