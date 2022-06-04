BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a thrilling 11-inning 3-1 victory over Orchard Park in the AA Section VI championship, Lancaster squared off with Fairport in the AA softball Far West Regional on Saturday.

The Legends get on the board first. Bottom of the second, Brooke Fraas sneaks a single up the middle to score Frankie Morris. It’s 1-0 Lancaster.

The Legends blow this game open in the bottom of the third. Morris with a rip to centerfield. Kaitlin Romanowski comes home, Lancaster takes a 2-0 lead.

Next batter up, Eleanor Park smacks a single to shallow center. Karly Schurkus crosses the plate for the third Legend run of the game.

And the hits just keep on coming! A Fraas sac fly scores Rachel Stabler to make it 4-0 Lancaster.

A few batters later, Annabella Cullinan singles on a rip down the first base line to bring Park home and make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Legends would add one more run in the third to make it 6-0, and that would be the final score in this one. Lancaster wins the AA Far West Regional and advances to the state tournament!