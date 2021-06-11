Lancaster softball defeats Maryvale 11-2

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Red-hot Lancaster hosted Maryvale on the softball diamond on Friday afternoon for a non-league game.

Scoreless through the top of the second, but with bases loaded, Hayley Gunsher walks Kristen Beard. Sienna Fell comes home for the walked-in run, it’s 1-0 Flyers.

Bottom of the frame, Kaitlin Romanowski shoots one up to shallow left field for a sac fly RBI. Kaitlyn Petrunyak beats the throw home to tie the game up at one a piece.

Bottom of the third now, Brooke Fraas blasts a shot to the left field fence, Sophia Khangi scores standing up. Legends take a 2-1 lead.

A few batters later, Lauren Albert with a grounder to the grass to score Fraas. Lancaster led 3-1 after the third.

The Legends would go on to topple Maryvale 11-2. Lancaster improves to 13-2 on the season, Maryvale drops to 3-10.