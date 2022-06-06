BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a massive 6-0 shutout in the AA Far West Regional on Saturday, Lancaster softball’s reign of domination continues this weekend. This time, it’s on the biggest stage yet, the State Tournament.

“It’s super exciting. That win when we all ran into our team huddle was super exciting, and it’s a feeling I’ll never forget,” Lancaster senior Kaitlin Romanowski said. “All of us just jumping on top of each other, just super excited to win.”

“It’s like a dream come true. I remember in modified, watching all the girls compete and play, I just really wanted to do the same, and just take this team as far as we can go,” Lancaster senior Madi Balk said.

“This is awesome. We’ve been working at this since February when our open gym started, we’ve practiced five or six days a week for so long,” Lancaster senior Brooke Fraas said. “This is what we’ve planned for, what we’ve been hoping for for a long time, so it’s awesome to see it finally come through.”

The Legends had quite the week last week. In facing Orchard Park for the Section VI championship on Tuesday, Lancaster had to fight together to take down the Quakers in a defensive battle that ended in a 3-1 victory in 11 innings.

Pair that with the 6-0 blowout victory over Fairport in the Far West Regionals where the Legends put up a five-run inning, Lancaster is here to prove that they can win in any situation.

“I think it proves that we can rise to the challenge,” Balk said. “We’re going to be prepared for anything. Each day we just work as hard as we can and just keep on improving every single day.”

“We like facing a lot of different situations. With our league, our league is so good and in Western New York, softball is so strong out here, that we’ve seen so much and that has really prepared us for the playoffs,” Lancaster head coach Kelly Ambrose said. “Whether it’s a tight game and we’re in extra innings and we’re in a tie and we have to get out of it, or we’re in a situation where we know we can string a bunch of hits together and hopefully have a five-run inning and then win 6-0, all of those situations are critical to us. We want to make sure in any game, we’re prepared for the situation.”

Lancaster is one of just two teams from Section VI still playing softball right now. Right before they won the AA Regional title, the Legends cheered for their crosstown rival Depew as the Wildcats punched their ticket to the State Semifinals in Class B, and the two teams are headed to Long Island carrying WNY with them.

“It’s super exciting. After Depew won, we were all cheering for them saying ‘Western New York! Western New York!’ It’s super exciting and super cool that it’s us and Depew, because usually we’re biggest rivals, but we’re going into this together and hopefully we’ll come out together with a win,” Romanowski said.

The Legends kick off the 2022 state tournament on Saturday when they face Monroe-Woodbury at 9am in the AA State Semifinals on Long Island.