Lancaster topples Lockport 48-12

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reigning AA Section VI champions traveled to Lockport this afternoon in the season opener. The Lancaster Legends taking on the Lockport Lions, but only one team will open up the season with an L.

Second quarter action, Legends in the red zone. Micah Harry gets the handoff and takes it 13-yards before being brought down at the two-yard line.

But he goes ahead and punches it in on the very next play. Lancaster takes a 14-0 lead.

On the Legends next drive, Max Stoldt drops back to pass but Anthony Molinaro gets a piece of the ball as it’s coming out! Stephen Ball snags it out of the air for the interception on the Lancaster 20-yard line.

The Lions take advantage of the short field. Jason Green throws a dart to Logan Wendt in the end zone. Lockport cuts into Lancaster’s lead, it’s now 14-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Noah Kimble fields the ball and turns on the jets!! He takes it all the way down to the Lockport 15-yard line for a massive return, putting the Legends in great field position.

Two plays later, Harry takes it up the gut for another touchdown. Lancaster led 20-6 at the half.

The Legends keep their foot on the gas in the second half to take down Lockport 48-12.