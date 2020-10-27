Lancaster tops Canisius 3-2 in PK

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders traveled to Lancaster on a dreary Tuesday afternoon to take on the Legends in non-league action.

First half, Crusaders down in Lancaster territory, Owen Jerge sends it to the corner and Colin McCarty is there to chase it down and cross it back to Jerge who keeps it on the ground past the Legends goalie. Crusaders take a 1-0 lead early on.

But Lancaster comes back with a vengeance! The Legends bring it down the field and with 13:11 left in the half, Joshua Marinacccio sends an absolutely beautiful ball past the diving Canisius goalie. Lancaster ties it up at one a piece.

4:30 left in the first half, on the free kick Bryan Kohl soars it over everybody’s heads, over the goalie and into the back of the net for the goal! Legends take a 2-1 lead, and that’s where the score would stay at the half.

Canisius would score another goal with 21 minutes left in the second half to tie the game up at two, and after an entire regulation game, the score was knotted at two.

Lancaster came away the winner after the penalty kicks.