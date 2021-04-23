Lancaster tops foe Clarence 39-13

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was senior night for the Lancaster Legends as they played host to foe Clarence underneath the Friday Night Lights.

Lancaster drives down the field and scores on their first possession of the game, but Clarence returns the favor by hitting a 64-yard touchdown pass from Garrett White to Aidan Walline to the the game up at 6-0 early on.

On the ensuing kickoff, Rob Detellis takes it 100-yards to the house for the kick return TD! Legends led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter action, Red Devils threatening in Lancaster territory. Scott Raymond takes the handoff and bullies his way down to the one-yard line, then he punches it in three plays later. Clarence jumps ahead to 13-12, their first lead of the game.

Legends next drive, Jason Mansell hits Noah Kimble on a short pass, then Kimble jukes out two defenders before finally being brought down at the 10-yard line.

On the very next play, Cody Phillips takes it in for the 10-yard touchdown to give Lancaster the 20-13 lead.

The Lancaster defense steps up on the next Clarence possession. Joe Podraza and Ryan Moran combine for the sack on White.

Right before the end of the half, Lancaster adds to their lead. Mansell throws a dart to Kimble who gets in for the score. The Legends led 26-13 at the half.

Lancaster would score two more times and keep the Red Devils out of the end zone in the second half to win it 39-13. The Legends move to 4-0 on the season, Clarence drops to 2-2.