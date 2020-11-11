Lancaster tops Lockport 5-2 to advance to Section VI Finals

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 10-1-2 Lancaster Legends hosted Lockport on Wednesday in the Class AA Section VI girls soccer semifinal game, and this one was all Lancaster from the very start.

The Legends scored four goals in the first half, while only allowing Lockport to find the back of the net once.

The Lions goalie stepped up in the second half of the game though.

Katelyn Greene gets the ball and heads towards the goal under pressure from two Lockport defenders, and right as she’s about to shoot, Bella Pfohl slides in for the save.

Later in the second, Raelyn Stranc on a breakaway, but again Pfohl stuffs it to prevent another Lancaster goal!

With nine minutes left in the game, Greene with the boot from forever away and it bounces off the crossbar into the goal! Lancaster takes a 5-1 lead.

With just six and a half minutes left, on the free kick Rebecca Cioara hits the crossbar and Camryn Schiavitti is there to send it to the back of the net for the goal. Lockport makes it a 5-2 ballgame, and that’s where the score would stay.

Lancaster advances to the Section VI final where they will play Clarence at 11 am on Saturday.