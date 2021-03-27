Lancaster tops Will North 3-1 to capture first Section VI title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Instead of Super Sunday, it was Super Saturday at the HarborCenter on Saturday afternoon for the Section VI championship games! In the matinee game of the afternoon, Lancaster and defending Section VI champs Will North squared off in the Large School final.

Scoreless in the first until the final two minutes of play. Lancaster catches Will North’s goalie behind the net and Reed Lasker slides it in around the Spartan defender for the first goal of the game. Legends led 1-0 at the end of the first.

Six and a half minutes into the second, the Legends increase their lead. Jonah Ahrens brings it down and leaves it for David Blachowski who lifts it into the back of the net. Lancaster takes a 2-0 lead.

But the Legends don’t keep that lead for long! Two minutes later off the steal, Max Diamond crosses and Mac Ward puts it through the five hole for the Will North goal! Spartans cut the Lancaster lead in half.

Third period action, with 10:30 left to play, Cody Yaeger takes the puck from North and slips it to Carson Schlager who takes it the distance and slings the puck through the five hole for the third and final goal of the game!!

3-1 would be the final score, giving Lancaster it’s first ever Section VI championship!

“It’s a great feeling. Going from maybe not having a season to wining the whole thing,” Lancaster senior goalie Joshua Ruffner said. “This group of boys is amazing, and what they got accomplished this year was incredible.”

Lancaster goalie Joshua Ruffner absolutely dominated between the pipes, recording 35 saves and only allowing one goal on the day. Ruffner was voted game MVP.

“It’s a huge moment for this school. We’ve had a lot of very good hockey teams, very good young men that have come through this program, but we’ve always fallen a little bit short,” Lancaster head coach John Bak said. “So to be able to finally accomplish that end goal, win the section, in a year that’s had so much craziness with COVID and pauses and not knowing if we were even going to have a season, to be able to go out there and cap it off that way like we did, it was a huge moment for this school and I’m just really happy for these boys in that locker room.”