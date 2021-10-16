Lancaster upends Clarence 24-17 in two-day game

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 5-1 Lancaster Legends and the 5-1 Clarence Red Devils squared up for a huge AA matchup on Friday that took until Saturday due to weather.

Lancaster got the ball to open up the game, and used it to their advantage early. Noah Kimble got the handoff and kept it himself, turning on the jets before being downed at the two-yard line.

Three plays later, Kimble hands it off to Micah Harry who stays on his feet and gets over the goal line for the first score of the game. It’s now 7-0 Legends.

On Clarence’s first possession, the Red Devils primarily keep it on the ground. Garrett White flips it out to Julius Perry who finds a hole up the middle and takes it to the house! We’re now all tied up at 7 a piece.

Second quarter action now, with the pocket collapsing, Kimble goes over the top and gets a pass off to Harry who escapes defenders and tiptoes his way down the line before he’s brought down on the one-yard line.

On the very next play, Jakob Zimmerman gets a friendly shove from his QB and he bullies his way into the end zone to give Lancaster the 14-7 lead.

The Legends led 17-7 at the half, but due to lightning on Friday night, the second half wouldn’t resume until Saturday night.

Clarence would score first on Saturday to cut the lead to three points, but even with a late Red Devil field goal, Lancaster’s touchdown in the third quarter would end up as the game winner. The Legends hang on to win it 24-17.