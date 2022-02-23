BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Mary’s hosted Mount Mercy on Wednesday night in the Monsignor Martin girls basketball quarterfinals.

Early in the first, Natalie Cully brings it down and dumps it off to Raegan Lacotte who knocks down the midrange jumper. St. Mary’s trails 3-2.

On the other end of the floor, Isabella Scarcello slings it to Desiree Diaz-Torres for the bucket off the boards. Mount Mercy extends their lead, 5-4.

But the Lancers keep it up and get on top later in the first. St. Mary’s tosses it around and gets it to Cully for the three from the corner to give the Lancers the 10-6 lead.

St. Mary’s would go on to topple Mount Mercy 57-37 and advance to the Monsignor Martin semifinals. They will host Nardin on Saturday at 1pm.