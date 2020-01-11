Lancers overcome early deficit, beat Blue Devils 77-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston-Porter on the road down in Kenmore on Friday night taking on the Blue Devils of Kenmore West. Both teams looking for their sixth win of the season.

Halfway through the first, Roddy Gayle steals the ball, takes it down the court and finds a wide open Mekhi Starks for the layup in transition. Lancers take an 8-6 lead.

But the Blue Devils won’t let up! Zac Boyes to Kenny Mosley down low and he banks the hook shot to go up 10-8!

Seconds left in the first quarter, Boyes brings it down and lays it in! Ken West led 17-16 at the end of the first.

But Lew-Port turned up the heat in the second quarter. Off the rebound, Jalen Duff with the hook pass to Roddy Gayle, and he goes up for the two handed jam! It’s now 18-16 Lancers.

And they keep on going, Lancers with the steal on defense, and it’s going to be Gayle again with the flying dunk to take the 27-19 lead. Lew-Port led 38-23 at the half and did not slow down in the second half.

The Lancers defeat Ken West 77-52 and move to 6-3 this season. The Blue Devils move to 5-5 on the year.