Lancers topple Vikings 95-90 in OT classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the final game of Friday’s Winter Sports night at Nichols, St. Mary’s boys basketball looked to avenge their loss to the Vikings earlier this season.

Early in the first, Will Lindstrom tosses it across the court to Nasier Starks who knocks down the three from the corner. Lancers up 7-2.

But the Vikings come stampeding back as Jakye Rainey gets the steal and takes it coast to coast for the game-tying layup. It’s 7-7.

They keep it up a few minutes later, and take their first lead since the first basket thanks to a Mahki Horton layup. Nichols leads 13-11.

Less than three minutes left, Lindstrom snags the offensive rebound and drains the stepback three from the top of the key. Lancers up 18-16 now.

A minute later, Rainey gets it in the corner and hits the midrange jumper to tie the game up at 20.

Final seconds of the first, Starks brings it all the way down and nails the layup in transition. St. Mary’s led 24-22 at the end of the first.

The game stayed close throughout the final three quarters, and a surge by Nichols in the final minutes tied the game up at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

In OT, St. Mary’s gets revenge and finishes with the 95-90 overtime winner.