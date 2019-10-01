Latest Sabres roster moves

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) Tuesday afternoon the Buffalo Sabres made many roster moves.

Among them was promising prospect forward Victor Olofsson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju being sent to Rochester.

With that move, forward Curtis Lazar and defensemen Jean-Sebastian Dea and Lawrence Pilut being recalled from Rochester.

The team also announced that four players were placed on injured reserve, defensemen Zach Bogosian, Matt Hunwick, Brandon Montour and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Both Olofsson and Jokiharju are expected to be back with the team when they open the season Thursday night in Pittsburgh.