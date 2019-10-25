LB Matt Milano ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game Vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills linebacker Matt Milano is officially ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s Week 8 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The linebacker was limited in practice all week as he continues to work through a hamstring injury. He did not play in last week’s comeback win over the Miami Dolphins.

“Very anxious,” Milano told reporters when asked about returning to the field on Thursday. “It makes you realize how much you actually miss it when you’re not out there with the squad. So, can’t take for it granted and when I get out there, I’ve got to ball.”

Safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring), cornerback Kevin Johnson (neck) along with linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) are also all questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Duke Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ victory over the Dolphins, is also questionable.