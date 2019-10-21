Ledarius Mack Named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week

University at Buffalo defensive end Ledarius Mack was named the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Week MOonday, after the Bulls 21-0 shutout over Akron on Saturday. This is the fourth time this season a defensive player has won the award for the Bulls.

Mack finished the afternoon with four tackles (three for a loss,) a sack, a force fumble, and a fumble recovery. Late in the third quarter Mack recovered a fumble off a strip sack from Taylor Riggins and took it 35 yards to the end zone for his first career touchdown. The performance was Mack’s best game of his career with the Bulls.

Mack leads the Bulls with seven tackles for loss, and is second on the team with four sack. Mack has 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the season. He ranks fifth in the conference in tackles for loss and eighth in sacks.

The Bulls host Central Michigan Saturday, October 26 at 3:30pm