BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster baseball hosted St. Francis in a non-league matchup for the Legends senior night on Monday evening.

Scoreless until the top of the third when Braden Hill smacks one up the middle to score Cael Banks. The Red Raiders take a 1-0 lead.

But that lead doesn’t stay there for long. In the bottom of the frame, Blaise Kolbert sends a grounder through the 3-4 hole. Austin Dyll comes home, it’s now 1-1.

Next batter up, Mason Cisco clears the bases with a rip to right field for a standup triple. Lancaster takes a 4-1 lead.

The Legends keep the foot on the gas from there on out to take down St. Francis 14-5.