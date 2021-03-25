Legends embrace the ability to play football again

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring football has finally arrived for high schools in Western New York, and the Lancaster Legends are soaking up every minute of it after being away from the game for so long.

“Right now, it’s a little unusual, but I think once you get out on that game field on a Friday night and the lights turn on, I think it’ll be just like any other year,” Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp said.

“Other than the weather being different, the goal is the same, the standard is the same,” Lancaster senior running back Cody Phillips said. “For the past four years, these teams have done a really good job setting the path for us, so we’re jut going to come out here and execute.”

As if the 2019 section champs needed any extra motivation to strap on the pads, this Lancaster team has been chomping at the bit to get back out on the field and defend their Section VI title for a year and a half.

“When we got the green light and they said we were okay to go, everyone just came together and it’s like we picked up where we left off last year,” Lancaster senior safety Isaiah Littleton said. “It’s like there was just a switch and we all flipped it, and we’re all locked in.”

The Legends say that having the chance to play this season is a blessing, and even more than any year before, they aren’t taking anything for granted.

“I tell the kids this every year, but I think this year it means more: you never know when it could be your last play,” Rupp said. “We need to make sure that we’re doing all the right things on the football field, but off the football field, it’s wearing your mask, it’s social distancing, it’s washing your hands. All the guidelines that have been set forth, you really gotta adhere to it, because if not, you’re going to end your own season.”

“With the season getting cancelled in the fall, we all kind of realized there was really nothing promised this year,” Phillips said. “So especially for our seniors, it’s really hyped us up to know that any day could be our last day out here, so everybody’s going to be going 110%.”