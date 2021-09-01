Legends ready for another run

LACNASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s finally game week in the fall again for the Lancaster Legends! Coming off their fifth straight Section VI championship, the Legends have a target on their backs yet again, and just like every year, they’re planning to use that target to their advantage to chase that sixth straight Section VI trophy.

“We’ve got a target on our back. We’ve won a lot, so everyone is trying to come for us,” Lancaster senior offensive lineman Ian Behrens said. “It gives us a little edge and it gives us power and makes us work harder every day.”

“It feels great. I love it personally, everyone is trying to beat us, and we don’t leave this practice field until we know without a doubt that we’ve worked harder than every team in the area,” Lancaster senior defensive lineman Joe Podraza said. “That’s the reason why we always have the target on our back, and we’re going to keep it that way.”

Lancaster graduated 22 players from the spring’s championship team, but returns 17 seniors that played last season.

With a large chunk of the team never having played a varsity snap, the Legends will rely on the experience of the returners to help lead the team in the beginning of the season.

“It’s huge. I have three kids that have been starting for the last three years, additionally we started five sophomores last year so that experience is invaluable,” Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp said. “We’re going to look for those guys to shape the culture of the team.”

“Just being together all summer kind of helped us build those relationships and build a pretty solid team,” Lancaster senior wide receiver Marcus Huber said.

The Legends open up the season on Saturday as they travel to Lockport, kickoff is set for 2 pm.