Legends run over Red Raiders 28-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was win and advance to the Section VI Championship in the Class AA semifinals on Friday night, and on a cold night, the Lancaster Legends brought the heat!

First quarter, Legends already up 7-0, Jaylen Butera takes the hand off and headed for the races! He tiptoes down the sidelines until he’s brought down on the 20 yard line.

Two plays later, Trey Drake rolls out and sends it to the end zone, but Chris Shaver goes up for the interception!! Legends come away with the ball and keep the Raiders off the scoreboard.

On the very next play, Jason Mansell drops back and fires deep down the field to the open hands of Ethan Jurkowski! That’s an 80 yard touchdown for the Legends, Lancaster takes a 14-0 lead.

Legends next possession, Mansell looking for an open receiver, but he decides to keep it himself as he flips into the end zone for the score. Lancaster led 21-0 at the half.

The Legends hold on in the second half to take down Jamestown 28-7 and punch their ticket to play Orchard Park in the Class AA Section VI Championship at New Era Field.