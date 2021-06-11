Legends top Spartans 7-6

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bats were cracking and the talk was smacking as Williamsville North met Lancaster on the baseball diamond on Friday night.

Top of the first, second pitch of the game Noah Pohrte smacks a chopper that makes its way to the left field fence for a triple.

Next batter up, Conner Hoehman rips a base hit to left to score Pohrte and give Will North the quick 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the frame, Billy Morris blasts a shot to deep centerfield, Jason Mansell trades places with him and scores from second. The Legends tie the game up at one a piece.

On the very next pitch, Matt Sell slips one down the third base line to score Morris. Lancaster leads 2-1.

Top of the third, Kyle Finn sneaks one up the middle, two Spartans round the bases and come home to give Will North the 3-2 lead.

This one would stay close until the very end, but it’s Lancaster that comes away with the 7-6 victory on their home turf. The Legends are now 11-5-1 on the season, Will North moves to 11-5.