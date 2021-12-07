Lew-Port girls basketball tops Nichols 68-45

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nichols hosted Lewiston Porter in a non-league girls basketball matchup on Tuesday evening.

The Vikings attack first. Nichols gets it to Lillian Colpoys who drains the three from the top of the key. It’s now 3-0.

But that’s when Lew-Port would go on a roll. Aliza Whitehead drives in and sinks the layup and one. Lancers take a 10-3 lead.

Just a minute left in the first, Tessa Schuey steals it from the Vikings off the inbound and gets the layup off the boards. Lew-Port finished the first quarter scoring 18 unanswered points for the 18-3 lead after one.

Second quarter now, Lancers get the offensive rebound and send it out to Sophie Auer who knocks down the three. It’s now 25-7, Lew-Port.

In the final seconds of the first half, Brianna Barr-Buday bullies her way in for the layup to cut the deficit to 40-16.

But right as time is expiring, Sarah Woods drains the huge buzzer beater from forever away. Lancers took a 43-16 lead into the half.

The Vikings put together a big second half but the Lancers lead was too much to come back from. Lew-Port tops Nichols 68-45.