BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lewiston Porter Lancers and Depew Wildcats squared off in the girls Class B1 Section VI championship game on Sunday afternoon, so let’s take it to the final minute of play in this wild game.

Depew hit two free throws to tie the game up at 55, and on the other end of the floor Tessa Schuey slings it to Sarah Woods who drives in and banks the bucket to give the Lancers the 57-55 lead.

Immediately after that basket, Kaylee Krysztof brings it all the way in for the layup in transition to tie it at 57.

Final seconds of this one. Depew passes it down low and Mia Vannelli makes the incredible save to keep the ball in play but tosses it right into the hands of Schuey who takes it coast to coast and gets it to Sophie Auer for the go-ahead basket and one. After the free throw, Lew-Port leads 60-57 with three seconds left.

From the inbounds pass, Krysztof tries to tie the game up with a buzzer beater three and send it to OT but the ball bounces off the rim! Lew-Port wins the Class B1 Section VI title in an incredible 60-57 victory!