BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The B1 Section VI champion Lewiston-Porter Lancers and B2 Section VI champion Eden Raiders met in the girls Class B crossover game on Wednesday evening. Winner advances to the Far West Regionals this weekend.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Sarah Woods gets it and drives in for the layup to give the Lancers the 10-8 lead after one.

Late in the second now, Tessa Schuey powers her way to the basket to take a 21-16 advantage. Lew-Port led 23-18 at the half.

Lancers open up the third on a 10-0 run. Woods steps up and drains the midrange jumper to make it 33-18 Lew-Port.

But Eden puts together a run of their own late in the third. Maggie Zittel gets it at the top of the key and drives in for the layup to bring the Raiders within 9, 37-28.

In the final seconds of the third, Zittel banks the bucket from the line to make it 42-33 after three quarters.

Fourth quarter now, Schuey tosses it to Sophie Auer who drives in for the layup. Lancers take a 49-40 lead.

While Lew-Port’s Section VI championship win came down to the final seconds, the Lancers cruised to a 55-42 victory over Eden to advance to the Far West Regional.

Lew-Port will face Waterloo on Saturday at 5pm at Rush Henrietta High School.