Liberty loss doesn’t sit well for UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the UB Bulls fell to Penn State in the second week of the season, head coach Lance Leipold said there were a lot of positives to take away from that game.

But after falling to Liberty 35-17 on Saturday, the sentiment was not exactly the same. In Tuesday’s press conference, Coach Leipold noted that was not the standard, and the loss was a bit of a wake up call for the Bulls.

“We can’t play one great half and not play the second half great,” quarterback Matt Myers said. “We’ve got to play 60 minutes of great football.”

“It’s definitely a wake up call coming from Penn State. We didn’t win and we don’t expect any moral victories. We came out the first half hot, but we just didn’t play the full 60 minutes,” corner back Aapri Washington said. “We played 30 minutes hard and strong.”

“I think we need to attack each week like it’s Penn State. Last week we might’ve been a little flat, so I think we definitely need to come out each week and prepare as if it’s Penn State or anybody else.”

“From those games we really learned a lot, we’ve got some things to fix and we’re really working on that, and our plan is to come out, execute our game plan and do what we do,” defensive end Taylor Riggins said.

“Well, one is you have to be ready every week. Obviously we weren’t completely. Again I say that with not taking respect from the opponent’s production in the game,” head coach Lance Leipold said.

“But as I’ve also told our team, 30 minutes of really good football does not carry you very far. Really our last six quarters of football haven’t been to a standard where we’re going to play winning football.”

“We need to get that corrected, and we have a big test with an excellent Temple football team coming here,” Leipold said.

“We know Temple is going to be tough, but we also know the schedule past Temple is all conference play, but like I said, we’re going to take it one game at a time and we’ll worry about MAC after Temple,” Myers said.

This weekend, the Bulls do get a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss. Temple comes to town in another nationally televised game. Kickoff between UB and Temple is set for 3:30 pm on Saturday at UB Stadium, and you can watch that on ESPNU.