Liberty torches Bulls defense in 35-17 win over UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heading into their week three showdown with Liberty, UB head coach Lance Leipold warned his team about the potential of the Flames’ offense.

“We’ve tried to tell our players don’t get caught up looking at stats right now because it’s an explosive enough unit, explosive enough offensive scheme, they’re ready to break loose and we’ve got to make sure it’s not this week,” he explained during his press conference on Tuesday.

Saturday night, the Flames needed the first 77 seconds of the first quarter to reach pay dirt — and just like that the fuse was lit and their offense exploded for a 35-17 win over Buffalo.

After the game, Leipold told Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, “You thoroughly out-coached us and outplayed us.”

With the loss, the Bulls dip to 1-2 on the season.

Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert was nearly perfect, completing 23 of his 30 passes for 325 yards with four touchdowns, which included a back-breaking 55-yard score near the end of the third quarter as the Flames opened up a 35-7 lead over UB.

The Bulls stumbled out of the gate, missing a field goal on their opening drive before Matt Myers connected with Dylan McDuffie on the team’s second series to pull UB even at 7-7.

Myers would end the game with 167 yards passing. He’d throw his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to Cole Burniston.

Running back Kevin Marks led the way for the Bulls on the ground with 108 yards while Jaret Patterson wrapped up his night with 69.

UB returns home next weekend to battle Temple, which upset #21 Maryland 20-17 on Saturday.