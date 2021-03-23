LID topples CASH, advances to Section VI Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the second Section VI semifinal game of the night, three-seed Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew faced two-seed Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home. Winner punches their ticket to the Section VI Final to face Williamsville.

After a scoreless first period, Sydney Radecki takes it over the blue line and gets caught up in a couple of defenders but she gets the puck and takes it behind the net and scores the wraparound goal to give LID the 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Radecki gets the puck off the face-off and shoots off her left skate across the ice for the bouncing goal!! It’s now 2-0, LID.

A minute and a half later, Morganne Dee spins around and shoots, it bounces off the crossbar down and Amanda Cole swats it in for the third LID goal of the game!

Third period, Maya Lasker gets the puck off the boards and sends it to a wide open Dee who finishes with a beautiful top shelf goal! That brings the score to 4-0, and gives Dee her 99th career point.

Just under five minutes left in the game, Dee on the breakaway and at the last second she passes it to Radecki who lifts it into the back of the net! It’s now 5-0. With the assist, Dee accumulated her 100th career point!!

That would be the final goal of the game as LID shuts out CASH 5-0. Radecki finishes with a hat-trick. LID advances to the Section VI Final and will face Williamsville on Thursday at 7pm at Cornerstone Arena.