LID, Williamsville advance to Federation Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 Western New York girls ice hockey federation held the semifinals on Wednesday night. Two teams will advance to championship game in the federation’s 10th anniversary.

HEWS vs. LID

Starting with the first semifinal game of the day, the girls from Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew taking on the girls from Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca.

Late in the first period, LID’s Summer Cole brings it down and shoots, but then off the rebound gets the puck and flips it into the back of the net for the goal! LID takes a 1-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the period.

Under a minute left in the game now, Cole on the breakaway, she sends it to the middle of the ice where Amanda Cole puts that on the top shelf for another LID goal! It’s now 2-0 at the end of the period.

LID scored early in the second, and they add to their lead with some fancy moves by Jersey Phillips! She brings it down, comes behind the net, and finds Summer Cole down low who taps it right in to make it a 4-0 game!

HEWS got on the board with 8 minutes left in the period, Olivia Wade comes through and chips it in for the goal. LID led 4-1 at the end of the second.

But it was all gas, no brakes for LID today. Madelyn Braun going the distance, she shoots, she scores, top left for the sophomore! That would be the final nail in the coffin as LID sails through to the finals with a 5-1 victory.

FLOP vs. Williamsville

In the second semifinal of the evening, Williamsville and FLOP square up. Winner plays LID in the championship game.

9:30 minutes into the first, around the back of the net, Erin Roland finds a wide open Ellie Schau who sends it over the shoulder of the FLOP goalie! Williamsville takes a 1-0 lead.

Second period action now, Williamsville on the offensive again, the puck goes behind the net and Emma Roland is there to tap it in for the goal! It’s now 2-0 Williamsville.

Williamsville goalie Mia Wendell had herself a night tonight! The goalie accounted for 28 saves in the 2-0 shutout! Williamsville advances to the final where they will face LID on Thursday at 4:30 at Northtown Center.