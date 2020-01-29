Linus Ullmark out 3-4 weeks, Johansson called up

Buffalo Sabres sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) is helped off the ice by Jeff Skinner (53) and Brandon Montour (62) during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that goalie Linus Ullmark will be out 3-4 weeks with a lower body injury.

The injury occurred in the third period of the team’s game Tuesday night against Ottawa. Ullmark’s leg seemed to stay under his body as he fell backwards. He had to be helped off the ice. Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger said, “we’re disappointed for him and for us because he was really building a good season here.”

In response to Ullmark’s injury, the Sabres recalled goalie Jonas Johansson from the Rochester Americans. Johansson was having a good season for the Amerks, just coming off his appearance in the AHL All-star game. Johansson had a 13-3-3 record in Rochester with a 2.19 Goals Against Average, and a .925 Save Percentage.

Johansson is excited to have his first shot to play in the NHL and was asked when it really sank in that he was getting his chance, “last night I guess, when I got the call obviously and I was calling my parents, calling my family, it’s something you only had in your dreams before and now it became reality.”

Ullmark’s injury also gives goalie Carter Hutton a chance to return to form. After a good start to the season Hutton has struggled recently. “I’m excited to get in there, it’s part of the game, there’s injuries, I’ve been in this situation before. I feel bad for him because he was playing great, rock solid all year, he was having a career year for sure. Right now I just got to go in there and play hockey and it will be fun”, Hutton said.

Coach Ralph Krueger said he will wait until tomorow to announce who will get the start against the Canadiens tomorrow night.