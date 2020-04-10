Local college baseball coaches react to extended eligibility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The world of sports has been turned upside down trying to figure out more logistics with the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes.

“It’s a lot,” Niagara University head baseball coach Rob McCoy laughed. “It’s going to affect us for a while. I think it’s all positive, to be honest with you.”

The Purple Eagles have seven seniors that will have the opportunity to play their senior season again next year, if they choose to return.

“I do think it’s a good thing, for us specifically. The young guys are going to come in and have the opportunity to learn from older guys and get mentored and whatnot,” McCoy said. “They may not play right away, but that’s probably a good thing, because then they can develop and catch up to the level.”

With a great opportunity for players to get an extra year, comes the tough task of coaches having to manage their roster sizes in the upcoming seasons. But this concept isn’t entirely new.

“We’ve been dealing with this for many many years in the fact of a medical redshirt,” St. Bonaventure head baseball coach Larry Sudbrook said. “If you have a player that’s playing and gets hurt, and he didn’t play for much of the season, he can get a medical redshirt and he’s eligible for a fifth year. Those coaches have handled that situation exactly the same way they’re going to handle this one.”

Sudbrook went on to explain that if that player seeking a fifth year is an above average player and could continue to help the team win games, the school will help pay for his scholarship for another season. On the other hand, if the player is a below average player and seeks a fifth year, the coach could sit the player down and let him know that they have fulfilled their four year commitment and it’s time to move on.

This COVID-19 crisis has affected, and will continue to affect, college baseball in the upcoming years. The MLB announced that the 2020 MLB Draft could comprise of as few as five to ten rounds, and teams capping the free agent signing bonus at $20,000.

“To give you a comparison of how for the players is pretty tough, in 2017 we had a young man go in the 13th round, he played AA all last year and a week of AAA ball, and he went in the 13th round and got $160,000,” Sudbrook explained. “So if you’re a player that doesn’t go in the top ten rounds, you are still going to get more than $20,000.”

“Some of my players that were possible draft picks have already told me that if they did not get drafted and they were offered $20,000, they were going to come back because they would rather take their chances in a more normal draft next year.”

With an extra season of eligibility for players that would have been drafted, we could see the level of talent increase in all levels of college ball in the coming seasons.

“There’s going to be more kids that would have come to Niagara, Canisius, St. Bonaventure that are now going to try and find a spot at Niagara Community, Erie County Community, places like that, and that’s a good thing,” McCoy said. “It’s going to push the level of college baseball way higher. I think it is going to limit opportunities for some kids because there’s just not enough room.”