Local college hoops teams benched

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) The basketball season has ended for now for Niagara and St. Bonaventure’s men’s teams.

The Atlantic 10 Conference decided Thursday to cancel their tournament. St Bonaventure was scheduled to play George Mason at 2:30pm, but the conference made the decision earlier in the day.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference also decided to cancel their tournament this afternoon.. Niagara was scheduled to play Rider at 7pm.

With the cancellations, Dayton was named the winner of the A-10 and Siena was named the winner of the MAAC.