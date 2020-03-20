Local gym owner staying positive during shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Make no mistake, anyone who owns a business, in fact anyone who even works in a business, this is a threat to your livelihood,” Kevin Cunningham said. “That’s a scary thing, when something is a threat to your livelihood. Except this is even more pernicious, because it’s an existential threat. It’s a threat to your very life.”

As we round out the first week of seeing restaurants, bars, and gyms closing their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus, gym owners, like KC’s Fitness owner Kevin Cunningham, are coming up with creative ways to keep their clients engaged in physical fitness.

“The coaches are putting together different types of training that we can post onto Instagram and Facebook, and we’ll do a good job of that to make sure people can at least do things at home,” Cunningham said. “For instance, we’ve got a lot of kids who train with us down here in Orchard Park, and we want to have little challenges.”

“Monday is burpee day, see how many burpees you can do. It has to be on the honesty basis, but we’ll offer little prizes to who can do the most burpees. Tuesday might be jumping jack day, how many jumping jacks can do you. There’s a lot of ways and very creative ways that you can do to keep people socially engaged.”

“Social media for a lot of people is the bane of their existence, and I understand that. Sometimes social media can be a pain in the butt, but in this circumstance here and now, it’s a fantastic tool,” Cunningham said.

On top of owning KC’s Fitness for the last 28 years in Buffalo and Orchard Park, Cunningham also does a lot of work with kids around Western New York to promote healthy lifestyles. During the gym shut down, Cunningham has a message for parents of young kids.

“Your kids will do what they see. I would encourage parents, at least right now, to take your kids for walks, take your kids out for some type of recreation. Be responsible and keep social distancing,” Cunningham said. “But show kids that we have to stay active during this time. Certainly if you haven’t been active, like ‘Oh, I don’t have time for the gym!’ You have a perfect excuse now. You can either sit at home with a six pack or maybe come back late April or May with a six pack.”

KC’s Fitness offers a few at home workouts on their website to tide customers over until gyms are allowed to reopen.