Local kids play in USA Hockey Select 16 Development Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, hundreds of hockey players from across the country are in town for the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp.

The camp is serving as a base to evaluate and eventually select players for the US National Under-17 Men’s Select Team that will play in the 2021 Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland in August.

First period between the Gray and Forest Green teams, Michael Burchill brings it down the ice and feeds it to West Seneca’s own Jason Fritz Jr. for the top shelf bar down goal. Forest Green takes a 3-0 lead early.

A few minutes later, Blake Montgomery slips it to Loghan Weber who sneaks it into the back of the net to make it a 4-0 game.

On the other end of the ice, Michael Hagens buries the puck right into the belly of Michael Modelski Jr. who swallows it up for the save.

With just seconds left in the period, Nicholas Fascia steals it and sends it to Jake McManus on the breakaway! He beats the goalie for the final goal of the first, team Gray cuts into the lead 4-2.

All 10 teams will be on the ice playing one another every day through Monday. The All-Star games will be played on Tuesday.