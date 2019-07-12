Daemen hosts annual basketball camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Aspiring basketball players from across Western New York having been hitting the courts at Daemen College this week for the Wildcats’ annual basketball camp.

On Thursday, ballers of all ages and skill levels participated in drills and relays inside the Lumsden Gym.

Head coach Mike MacDonald knows the importance of camps to help players develop.

“A lot of our players are able to coach and come back and give back to the community, and they can help out,” MacDonald said. “I think it takes them back to when they were 7,8,9 and 10 years old and just learning the game. It’s a chance for them to remember those days and just pass it on.”

“It just really warms my heart because growing up as a kid, it was really impactful on me,” added Daemen forward Ziv Basden. “People would help me with stuff like this and it just stuck with me for a very long time. So, it means a lot for me to do this for somebody else to pass it on.”