BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time ever, seniors in Western New York got one last chance to put on their softball uniforms and play in one final game in the inaugural Gerry Gentner Senior All-Star Softball Game on Tuesday evening.

The American team got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Clarence’s Emma Call slips one out to the right field fence to score fellow Red Devil Allie Greene. Thanks to mishandling in the outfield and baserunning speed, Call comes home for an inside-the-park home run to open up the game with a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the National team puts together an impressive two-out rally. With the bases loaded, Orchard Park’s Madalyn Covelli sneaks a grounder past the third baseman into left. Eden’s Jordan Lauer comes home, it’s now 2-1.

Next batter up, Pioneer’s Savannah Lingle smacks a shot to left field to score St. Mary’s Lily Lauck and tie the game up at two a piece.

Top of the fifth now, the Nationals keep up the intensity. Ken West’s Leah Fron chops one right in front of the plate. North Tonawanda’s Lexi Brennan beats the pitcher home, it’s now 3-2.

Top of the seventh, Will East’s Jessica Westmiller smacks one to centerfield to bring Salamanca’s Morgan Maybee and Lingle home and make it a 7-2 ballgame.

The American team would add one more run at the end of the game but the National team runs away with the 7-3 victory in the first ever Gerry Gentner All-Star softball game.