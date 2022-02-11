Local youth hockey seeing drop in participation in past few years due to COVID and Sabres lack of success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) ⁠— Buffalo is a hockey town.

With the Canadian border just a stone’s throw away, the chilly winters, and the Buffalo Sabres and Beauts right in town, it’s the perfect mix.

In 2016-2017, there were nearly 52,000 people registered with USA Hockey in the state. This year, that total is barely hitting 40,000.

“A lot of factors in that. People age out of the sports teams, of course COVID. that was our biggest issue with COVID our numbers literally fell down in half with COVID. They are coming back up which is positive but it’s still a slow process,” said Janice Cavaretta who is a USA Hockey registrar and runs the Western New York Amateur Hockey League.

She said when professional teams do well, more kids sign up.

Travis Wilson is the coaching coordinator for the Cross Rinks program at Cheektowaga and said a third of their players are girls.

He said the Buffalo Beauts’ success has helped keep the girls numbers steady.

“They are very participant in local youth programs which is awesome, so I love when girls see that and are getting into the game more because theyre seeing potential role models doing it first,” Wilson said.

The Sabres also participate in youth programs, but the team isn’t doing as well, hence the lower boy’s numbers.

Peter Dembski’s daughter and three sons play hockey and he said he sees the impact of the pro teams.

“It would be a lot better if the Sabres were good and we had a strong pull from them for sure, it’s definitely tough I know its tough on my boys, they’re fans but they’re not super fans like we were when we were kids,” Dembski said.

The youth programs are working to recruit through schools.

“If you can hook them when they’re younger you will keep them for the next 10-12 years. Like I said it’s really a great game you can take on for life,” Cavaretta said.

Wilson said a barrier for many families is cost and his is among the cheapest programs.

Both he and Cavaretta said they’re not sure if the numbers will get back to the peak again but they’re making the effort.

“The kids have a lot of fun, they build a family, we’re all one team here and the kids know that and they love it and they thrive on it. So the more we can get them out here and realize that, the easier it is for hockey regain its numbers,” said Wilson.

“The game teaches so much more than just wins and losses,” Cavaretta said. “You fall, you maybe don’t win a game, how can we be better, how can we work on ourselves and be a teammate and work with others and help others succeed.”

In March, local programs will be promoting Hockey Week Across America. It’s a time for kids to learn more and try hockey for the first time.