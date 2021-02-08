Lockport/Niagara Falls hockey stuns NT 10-2

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The high school hockey season is finally underway in Western New York! Lockport/Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda squared off at Dwyer Arena on the campus of Niagara University on Monday afternoon.

Lockport/NF opens up the game on fire. Nicholas Anzelone takes the puck over center ice, jukes out a defender and finishes with a top shelf goal to open up the season! It’s 1-0 with 15:54 left in the first.

Four minutes later, Aidan Robbins pops the puck out to Ciaran Hall who takes it one-on-one. Hall shoots is past the defender and the goalie for the score, bringing Lockport/NF to 2-0.

Lockport/NF in the offensive zone again, and after a shot, it’s Benjamin Shanley who’s there for the rebound behind the goalie. It’s now 3-0 with 10:15 left in the period.

With less than five minutes left in the first, Lockport/NF adds to their lead with a beautiful goal courtesy of James Robinson from the face off circle. It’s a 4-0 game now.

Forty one seconds before the break, Anzelone gives it to Hall who banks the top shelf goal to give Lockport/NF a 5-0 lead at the end of the first.

Lockport/NF would score five more goals and only give up two to win their first game of the season 10-2.