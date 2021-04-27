Looking back at Brandon Beane’s three drafts as Bills GM

Buffalo Bills first-round draft picks Josh Allen, left, and Tremaine Edmunds pose with their jerseys following an NFL football news conference Friday, April 27, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As we get closer to the 2021 NFL draft, let’s take a look back at what Bills general manager Brandon Beane did in his first three drafts with Buffalo.

Remember he was hired after the 2017 draft so this will be his fourth draft as GM of the Bills.

2018 – Beane’s first draft as Bills GM

First-round:

“At lastttttttttttt….”

The Bills get their franchise quarterback trading up to draft Josh Allen with the 7th overall pick. Buffalo traded up from the 12th pick with Tampa to move up to 7.

Beane wasn’t done wheeling and dealing just yet. He traded up from 22 with Baltimore to move up to the 16th overall pick and drafted Tremaine Edmunds.

Third-round:

DT Harrison Phillips (96th)

Fourth-round:

CB Taron Johnson (121st overall)

Fifth-round:

S Siran Neal (154th overall)

G Wyatt Teller (166th overall) – traded to Cleveland before the 2019 season

Sixth-round:

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (187th overall) – signed with the Steelers before the 2020 season

Seventh-round:

WR Austin Proehl (255th overall) – Bills cut him before the 2018 season

2019 – Beane’s second draft as Bills GM

First-round:

DT Ed Oliver (9th overall)

Second-round:

The Bills traded up two spots from 40 with the Raiders to draft OL Cody Ford (38th overall).

Third-round:

RB Devin Singletary (74th overall)

Beane made another day two trade sending both of their fourth-round picks to Washington in order to trade up and draft TE Dawson Knox in the third-round (96th overall)

Fifth-round:

LB Vosean Joseph (147th overall) – the Bills cut him before the 2020 season

Sixth-round:

S Jaquan Johnson (181st overall)

Seventh-round:

DE Darryl Johnson Jr. (255th overall)

TE Tommy Sweeney (228th overall)

2020 – Beane’s third draft as Bills GM

First-round:

WR Stefon Diggs – The Bills didn’t have a first-round pick after trading it to the Vikings as part of the deal for Diggs but Beane joked that Diggs is their first-round pick and boy did it pay off.

Second-round:

Okay back to the actual draft picks – DE A.J. Epenesa (54th overall)

Third-round:

RB Zack Moss (86th overall)

Fourth-round:

WR Gabriel Davis (128th overall)

Fifth-round:

QB Jake Fromm (167th overall)

Sixth-round:

K Tyler Bass (188th overall)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (207th overall)

Seventh-round:

CB Dane Jackson (239th overall)