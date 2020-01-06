Lorenzo Alexander Announces Retirement

(WIVB)–After 15 seasons in the NFL, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander is retiring.

Alexander officially confirmed he was done after last Saturday’s Wild Card Game, and that he made the decision a while ago, adding he was at peace with it.

The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler linebacker finishes his career with 33 sacks, 415 tackles, 12 forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Alexander was undrafted in 2005 and signed by the Panthers. Before coming to Buffalo in 2016, the linebacker played for Washington and Arizona. He also played in every game during his four years with Buffalo.

Alexander explained his decision to step away was more about choosing his family than not choosing football.

“That’s what makes it easy for me to walk away and have peace about it because it’s about my family and whether or not I want to play. Because all the reasons I would come back would be selfish reasons. It would be all about me and not about them. Because I accomplished everything, for the most part, outside of winning a Superbowl. I’ve been an All-Pro, I’ve been a Pro Bowler, I’ve been in this league 15 years. We’ve set ourselves financially where I can do whatever I want to do. So at this point, it would just be about me continuing to play and be on tv. I’d rather choose my family and be with my sons, be with my daughters, and be with my wife.It’s important to them because that’s about the time where I’m’ at mentally, emotionally and spiritually in my life and where I want to focus my attention.”

In his final season with the Bills, Alexander tallied 48 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble