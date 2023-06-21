WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew’s Loretta White and Randolph’s Carson Conley were recognized as two of our male and female Scholar Athletes of the Month earlier this school year – and now they’ve been named as our News 4 Scholar Athletes of the Year after all their hard work and dedication both in their sports and in the classroom.

Loretta and Carson were each awarded a $1,500 scholarship check, presented by Transitowne Automotive group in Williamsville.

Loretta White

Loretta was a multi-sport athlete at Depew, with track and field being her passion. She won a number of medals in weight throwing and even broke a school record. She’ll continue her throwing career at UB while studying to become a obstetrician after finishing high school with a 4.0 GPA.

“Loretta’s not afraid to face anybody,” Depew track and field coach Robert Frazier told News 4 Sports when White won the monthly award in April. “She would see who’s going up against her that week and it would be her goal to take them down. She carried herself as if she knew she was one of the best in the section and by the end she proved herself to be the best.”

You can read more about White’s accomplishments here.

Carson Conley

Carson was also a member of his track and field team, along with playing football and basketball. Carson led the basketball team in scoring while they went on to win the program’s first state title. He’ll attend Fredonia in the fall while studying history and education in the hopes of becoming a history teacher like his dad. Carson ended high school with a 95 average.

“I love all three [sports] equally,” Conley said after winning the May award. “They mean so much to me, and just making connections with teammates and turning into almost brothers, it’s super cool, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

You can read more about Conley’s accomplishments here.