Low and moderate risk winter sports to start on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Section VI announced that low and moderate risk winter sports can start on Monday, the Section announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Student-athletes participating in bowling, rifle, swimming and downhill skiing can begin practicing and competing on Monday, January 18th.

No spectators will be allowed at any competition of the low and moderate risk sports.

“We are excited to begin the winter season for the five low to moderate risk sports,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “We are very excited for our athletes, coaches and families.

Athletes across our region will be able to return to something that is so important to them.”

The high risk winter sports of basketball, ice hockey, cheerleading and wrestling continue to remain on pause until further direction from Governor Cuomo.