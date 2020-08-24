Low-risk sports allowed to start on September 21st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –It’s the question that high school athletes, coaches, parents and fans alike have been waiting on for months: when will high school sports be allowed to start up again in the fall? On Monday, Governor Cuomo gave a little more insight as to when that start date will be.

Cuomo announced that low-risk sports will be allowed to start practice and play on September 21st, the delayed start date that New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) agreed on in July.

Low and moderate risk sports in the fall semester includes tennis, soccer, field hockey, swimming and cross country.

High risk sports may begin practice on September 21st, but are not allowed to start playing games until a later date. Football, wrestling, hockey, volleyball and rugby are all considered high risk fall sports.

In addition to when teams can start, Cuomo also announced that no travel practice or play will be allowed outside a school’s region or contiguous regions or counties until October 19th.

Update on youth sports:



Statewide, lower-risk sports (e.g. tennis & soccer) may practice & play beginning 9/21.



No travel games or practice permitted outside school's region or neighboring regions until 10/19.



Full-contact sports can practice but aren't authorized to compete. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 24, 2020

The announcement comes on the day high school sports would have started practice had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas announced that NYSPHSAA will use the following timeline after the Governor’s announcement: within 24 hours, Section Directors and Officers will meet. Within 48 hours COVID Task Force will meet. Within 72 hours, Officers will make a decision if necessary.

The Catholic States plan to meet on Wednesday to discuss how Catholic schools across NYS will address high school sports. Monsignor Martin Athletic Director Pete Schneider said on Monday that after Catholic States meet on Wednesday, local Athletic Directors will meet to figure out the logistics. Schneider says that Monsignor Martin will follow what public schools will do when it comes to practice and play for local high school sports.