Lubbock Christian downs Daemen women in Elite Eight

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WIVB) — The Daemen women continued their historic season on Tuesday as they faced top-seeded Lubbock Christian in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

It was a defensive game from the get-go in this one, with the Wildcats and Chaps battling throughout the first half to keep the score to 20-14 at the end of the first.

Lubbock Christian led 28-21 after the first two quarters. Caroline White led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points.

After trailing by 7 at the half, Daemen came out of the break with a vengeance. The Wildcats would go on an 8-2 run in the third quarter and come within three points, but then LCU went on a 17-4 run of their own in the final five minutes of the quarter to jump out to a 46-33 lead.

The Chaps would keep that lead and add to it, leading by as much as 22 during the fourth quarter. Lubbock Christian toppled Daemen with a final score of 66-49, ending the Wildcats’ historic run in their first trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Senior Caroline White finishes her college career as the top scorer of the night for Daemen with 20 points.