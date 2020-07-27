MAAC cancels fall sports competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is cancelling fall sports competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet clear whether fall sports competition will be feasible in the spring, but that will be determined by the MAAC’s Council of Presidents at a later date.

“The fall sports impacted by the Council’s decision include men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and sports that conduct non-traditional season segments in the fall,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said. “The MAAC Executive Committee will explore with the Committee on Athletic Administration (COAA) the goal of providing the student-athletes with a schedule of contests among conference members in the spring of 2021 in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state regulations. It is the goal of the MAAC to ensure it recognizes a MAAC champion in each sport and it will review possible championship formats for the fall sports in accordance with evolving state and local regulations.”

The MAAC Council of Presidents and the Committee on Athletic Administration recognizes the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the cancellation of fall sports competition. It was clear during this process that the MAAC membership must focus its review on appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and the campus community which is the primary responsibility of its member institutions. MAAC Council of Presidents

Here are the members of the Council of Presidents:

Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University (MAAC President)

Patrick F. Leahy, Ed.D., Monmouth University (MAAC Vice President)

John J. Hurley, Canisius College

Mark R. Nemec, Ph.D., Fairfield University

Seamus Carey, Ph.D., Iona College

Brennan O’Donnell, Ph.D., Manhattan College

Dr. Dennis J. Murray, Marist College

Judy D. Olian, Ph.D., Quinnipiac University

Dr. Gregory G. Dell’Omo, Rider University

Eugene J. Cornacchia, Ph.D., Saint Peter’s University

Christopher P. Gibson ‘86, Ph.D., Siena College

The Council of Presidents will work with the NCAA to pursue any waivers that preserve lost opportunities for student-athletes.

Although competition is cancelled, MAAC student-athletes will still be permitted to train when they get back on campus. Colleges and universities will be responsible for implementing their own guidelines for training in accordance with state and local regulations and these guidelines from the NCAA.

