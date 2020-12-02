MAAC makes changes to 2021 winter sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced changes to winter sports championships this season. The 2021 Indoor Track and Field Championships will be cancelled, and the 2021 Swimming and Diving Championships will be postponed, the MAAC released on Tuesday.

“The MAAC membership looked at various options for indoor track and regrettably saw no viable option under the current circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. “The conference plans to conduct its rescheduled Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in March and, combined with the outdoor track season, there seemed adequate competition options for the impacted student-athletes.”

“The postponement of the Swimming and Diving Championships provides the coaches and student-athletes the opportunity to properly train for their events. MAAC administrators and the sport committee will study competition models for April dates while awaiting further guidance on venue restrictions that arise from the pandemic and state and local health regulations.”

The MAAC will work to reschedule the 2021 MAAC Swimming and Diving Championships for the spring. In lieu of the 2020-21 indoor track and field season, the conference says it will shift focus to restoring a rescheduled 2020 Cross Country Championship and a 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Championship.