MAAC: Non-conference competition for volleyball, soccer cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Non-conference competition for volleyball and soccer is cancelled this fall, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced on Friday.

MAAC says it will revisit any modifications to conference play for these sports during its July 24 meeting.

Competition dates and championship weekends can be found below:

In addition to this, the MAAC Council of Presidents has decided there will be no summer access for basketball student-athletes.

They say basketball activities will commence when the full student body returns to campus.

